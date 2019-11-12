Punjab Ombudsman maintain Sargodha University decision on harassment of female student

The Provincial Ombudsman has maintained the decision of Sargodha University's (SU) Syndicate regarding a sacked professor after proven guilty in sexual harassment of a student

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Provincial Ombudsman has maintained the decision of Sargodha University's (SU) Syndicate regarding a sacked professor after proven guilty in sexual harassment of a student

The alleged assistant professor was prosecuted under the Act of Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace.

Rejecting the appeal of professor, the Ombudsman Punjab concluded that forensically verified communication record proved that alluring messages were sent by the accused to the complainant for a considerable period, said a press release issued by the SU here Tuesday.

His plea that he had not been heard by the committee was founded against the facts and according to the records submitted by the university which proved his attendance during all hearings and his statements.

In his appeal, the accused failed to point out any illegality or material irregularity during the process of inquiry, so rejected.

Dr Sajid Iqbal, ex-Assistant professor of Mathematics at the university's Bhakkar sub-campus, had filed an appeal at the Office of the Ombudsman (Mohtasib) Punjab, contented that he was not properly heard by the harassment committee and the copies of records were not provided to him.

He also contented in his plea that the matter of telephonic messages between the complainant and the appellant was a private matter, instigated by the complainant herself.

Earlier, after the complaint of the girl student, the Director of Bhakkar sub-campus had constituted the committee. The committee after initial probe, referred the case to another committee constituted by the University for Harassment cases, for a thorough inquiry under the above mentioned law.

Sajid was called repeatedly and communicated the proofs against him which were provided by the complainant but he failed to prove his innocence.

After investigating the case and examining the validity of the SMS of both the parties, the statement of the complainant, video on social media and forensic analysis of mobile phone data, the committee found that the professor had maliciously approached the girl student and was guilty of sexual harassment.