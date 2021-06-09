Punjab University awards PhD degree

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to Abdul Rauf s/o Muhammad Rafique in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis titled 'Effect of Directed ActivitiesRelated to Texts on English Reading Comprehension and Writing Skills of grade XI students"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to Abdul Rauf s/o Muhammad Rafique in the subject of education after approval of his thesis titled 'Effect of Directed ActivitiesRelated to Texts on English Reading Comprehension and Writing Skills of grade XI students".

A notification, in this regard, has been issued by the Examination Department.