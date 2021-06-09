UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Awards PhD Degree

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:12 PM

Punjab University awards PhD degree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to Abdul Rauf s/o Muhammad Rafique in the subject of education after approval of his thesis titled 'Effect of Directed ActivitiesRelated to Texts on English Reading Comprehension and Writing Skills of grade XI students".

A notification, in this regard, has been issued by the Examination Department.

