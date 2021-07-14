UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Awards PhD Degree

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:56 PM

Punjab University awards PhD degree

The Punjab University has awarded a PhD degree to Saman Riaz D/o Riaz Ahmad Najmi in the subjectof Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Expression Studies of Modified Vip3A and ASAL Genes in Sugarcane'.

The PU examination department has issued a notification in this regard.

