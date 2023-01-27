UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Declares MA/MSc Results

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Punjab University declares MA/MSc results

Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Economics Part-I annual examination 2022, MSc Mathematics Part-I annual examination 2022 and MA English Part-I, II annual examination 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Economics Part-I annual examination 2022, MSc Mathematics Part-I annual examination 2022 and MA English Part-I, II annual examination 2022. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

24 Emirati graduate from Oxford’s Leadership Dev ..

24 Emirati graduate from Oxford’s Leadership Development Programme

4 minutes ago
 Seizure of Russian Funds May Make EU No-Go Investm ..

Seizure of Russian Funds May Make EU No-Go Investment Area for Rest of World - E ..

5 minutes ago
 Korean envoy Suh Sangpyo calls on Minister Murtaza ..

Korean envoy Suh Sangpyo calls on Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi

7 minutes ago
 The Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

7 minutes ago
 EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX ..

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

19 minutes ago
 US to Blame for Situation in Ukraine, Pyongyang Si ..

US to Blame for Situation in Ukraine, Pyongyang Sides With Russia - Kim Jong Un' ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.