Punjab University declares MA/MSc results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Economics Part-I annual examination 2022, MSc Mathematics Part-I annual examination 2022 and MA English Part-I, II annual examination 2022. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.