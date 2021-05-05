Punjab University extends registration form submission date

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab University (PU) has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of Associate Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce annual examination 2021 with double fee till May 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of Associate Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce annual examination 2021 with double fee till May 24.

According to a PU apokesman, earlier, the date had expired on April 23, 2021.