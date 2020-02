Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsities in Times Higher Education ranking

Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad is ranked top among Pakistani higher educational institutions in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Ranking 2020 announced on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ):Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad is ranked top among Pakistani higher educational institutions in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Ranking 2020 announced on Wednesday.

According to the Times Higher Education, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad is the only Pakistani University among top 100 with 85th position.

It is followed by COMSATS University Islamabad 159, International Islamic University Islamabad 201-250, University of Agriculture Faisalabad 251-300, LUMS 251-300, NUST 251-300th, University of the Punjab 301-350, UET Lahore 351-400, University of Peshawar 351-400nd, BZU Multan 401-500, PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 401-500, UVAS Lahore 401-500, GCU Lahore & University of Sargodha 501.