UrduPoint.com

Quetta Literary Festival Comes To An End After 2 Days

Sameer Tahir Published June 29, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

The Literary Festival was a huge success as 46 sessions were held and 9 books were launched.

The third Quetta Literary Festival came to an end on Tuesday, and participants vowed to keep promoting cultural values, literature, all languages, art, music, reading books, and other healthy activities by enlisting the help of eminent thinkers, poets, political analysts, and authors.

During the two-day event, which was put on by the Balochistan University of Information and Technology Engineering and Management Sciences, up to 46 different conversations and discussions took place.

The discussions covered the Balochistan water crisis, urban backwardness, issues in Quetta, Balochistan's history of colonialism, urdu, Brahvi, and Pashto literature, a uniform national curriculum, and the role of educational institutions in promoting regional languages, and cultural tourism in the province.

Along with that, nine books on various subjects and poetry in Urdu, Pashto, Balochi, Brahvi, and Hazaragi languages were released.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Technology Music Water Reading Event All

Recent Stories

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

54 minutes ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

2 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

2 hours ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.