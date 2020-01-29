Research centers of National Textile University to resolve issues of textile sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :National Textile University (NTU) Rector Prof Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said that six state-of-the-art research centers with 33 PhD scientists of the university devoted themselves to resolve problems of the textile sector with the financial help of the Higher education Commission (HEC).

He was addressing a brain storming session on "Role of NTU for the promotion of value addition, innovation, diversification & identification of problems for solution" in All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association.

"As we are aware of the fact that the R&D is an investment intensive job which the SME sector could not afford from its meager financial resources", he said, adding that the government through the HEC had launched a number of schemes for facilitation of exporters linked with the SME sector.

He said the NTU would work for them to innovate and diversify their products in addition to trimming their production cost and bringing a qualitative improvement in their products.