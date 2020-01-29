UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Research Centers Of National Textile University To Resolve Issues Of Textile Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Research centers of National Textile University to resolve issues of textile sector

National Textile University (NTU) Rector Prof Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said that six state-of-the-art research centers with 33 PhD scientists of the university devoted themselves to resolve problems of the textile sector with the financial help of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :National Textile University (NTU) Rector Prof Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said that six state-of-the-art research centers with 33 PhD scientists of the university devoted themselves to resolve problems of the textile sector with the financial help of the Higher education Commission (HEC).

He was addressing a brain storming session on "Role of NTU for the promotion of value addition, innovation, diversification & identification of problems for solution" in All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association.

"As we are aware of the fact that the R&D is an investment intensive job which the SME sector could not afford from its meager financial resources", he said, adding that the government through the HEC had launched a number of schemes for facilitation of exporters linked with the SME sector.

He said the NTU would work for them to innovate and diversify their products in addition to trimming their production cost and bringing a qualitative improvement in their products.

Related Topics

Pakistan Job HEC Textile All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Need stressed to pay special attention towards spe ..

8 seconds ago

Seven died, 5 injured as roof caves in at Bajore

10 seconds ago

Labour Leader Corbyn Accuses Johnson of Readiness ..

13 seconds ago

District Health Officer Bahawalpur sealed hospital ..

14 seconds ago

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation holds balloting f ..

10 minutes ago

Eight outlaws held in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.