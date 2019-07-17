(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta 's Chairman Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Wednesday said all stakeholders and teachers would play their vital role to promote standard of knowledge and to end cheating culture from educational institutions in province.

He said measures were being taken to enhance awareness among citizen and students against copying system which is elimination imperative for future of students, saying that improving standard of education is key sources for development of the areas.

He shared these views while talking to different delegations including member of provincial assembly (MPA) Abdul Qadir Nahil, MPA Akhtar Hussain Longov, MPA Mir Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, representatives of non-government organizations (NGOs) and students at his Office, said press release issued here.

Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said all available resources are being utilized to provide education facilities to the students in educational institutions so that they would come towards education in order to get quality education and use their abilities in future for progress of the country including Balochistan.

"Teachers' attendances are being examined in respective areas of province on regularly basis for achieving quality of education", he said, adding that quality of education is significant for elimination of copying system in the areas.

He said BBISE is addressing problems of students at district levels on priority basis so that they focus their study in respective educational institutions, saying that steps is taking to bring reformation in educational sectors for removing concept of cheating culture from students minds.

He said it was also responsibility of parents and citizens including media to play their key role to put mind of students regarding importance of education and quality of education and they do not think about duplicating for exams.

He also assured MPAs, and other delegation that he would take all possible measures to address their related education problems for development of knowledge in the areas after listening their main issues following education matters.