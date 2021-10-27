SALU organizes rally to mark 'Kashmir Black Day'

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Wednesday organized 'Kashmir Black Day' rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing Indian brutalities and atrocities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Wednesday organized 'Kashmir Black Day' rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing Indian brutalities and atrocities.

The rally was attended by large number of students, faculty members and administrative staff, said a press release.

The participants chanted slogans against India for illegal occupation of Kashmir and urged the international community to persuade India to withdraw troops from IIOJ&K.