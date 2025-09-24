KUST Hosts Grand Graduation Ceremony For 426 Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:03 PM
A grand graduation ceremony, on Wednesday was held at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), marking a significant milestone for youth employment and human resource development in the region
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A grand graduation ceremony, on Wednesday was held at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), marking a significant milestone for youth employment and human resource development in the region.
The ceremony honored 426 students who successfully completed various diploma and certificate courses under the Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP). These courses included two-year medical diplomas in fields like health, pharmacy, nursing, and advanced training in IT-related areas such as e-commerce and digital marketing.
The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Minister for Higher education Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Yousaf Khan, and Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Zafar Ilyas. Additional Commissioner Kohat, Project Director KDDP, and Chairman HERA were also present, along with Vice Chancellors from KUST and Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak.
These distinguished guests praised the initiative, highlighting the crucial role of KDDP in empowering youth and promoting sustainable socio-economic development.
Speakers at the event emphasized that the achievement goes beyond obtaining certificates, symbolizing hope, perseverance, and a bright future for the youth and their communities.
The training programs were designed to equip students with market-relevant skills, enhancing their employability and business opportunities locally and internationally.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students
Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM
Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers
Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues
Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
More Stories From Education
-
KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students2 minutes ago
-
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Swat approves budget for year 2025-2640 minutes ago
-
Over 27,000 students fail in HSSC exam, pass percentage stands at 63.56 days ago
-
MDCAT 2025 rescheduled to October 26 with over 140,000 candidates registered6 days ago
-
SAU,KCA&MS UAF Sign MoU to strengthen agricultural and management sciences collaboration6 days ago
-
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 20256 days ago
-
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 20256 days ago
-
ACP hosts book launch ceremony of Simi Khushtar’s poetry collection “Sada-e-Khushtar”8 days ago
-
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students8 days ago
-
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium9 days ago
-
BISP, Nutrition International pilot project reduces anaemia among adolescent girls14 days ago
-
Speakers at AIOU encourage dialogue as path to sustainable peace14 days ago