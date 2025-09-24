KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students

(@FahadShabbir)

A grand graduation ceremony, on Wednesday was held at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), marking a significant milestone for youth employment and human resource development in the region

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A grand graduation ceremony, on Wednesday was held at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), marking a significant milestone for youth employment and human resource development in the region.

The ceremony honored 426 students who successfully completed various diploma and certificate courses under the Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP). These courses included two-year medical diplomas in fields like health, pharmacy, nursing, and advanced training in IT-related areas such as e-commerce and digital marketing.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Minister for Higher education Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Yousaf Khan, and Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Zafar Ilyas. Additional Commissioner Kohat, Project Director KDDP, and Chairman HERA were also present, along with Vice Chancellors from KUST and Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak.

These distinguished guests praised the initiative, highlighting the crucial role of KDDP in empowering youth and promoting sustainable socio-economic development.

Speakers at the event emphasized that the achievement goes beyond obtaining certificates, symbolizing hope, perseverance, and a bright future for the youth and their communities.

The training programs were designed to equip students with market-relevant skills, enhancing their employability and business opportunities locally and internationally.

APP/azq/378