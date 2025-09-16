- Home
ACP Hosts Book Launch Ceremony Of Simi Khushtar’s Poetry Collection “Sada-e-Khushtar”
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 11:36 PM
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the Book launch ceremony of poetess Simi Khushtar’s poetry collection “Sada-e-Khushtar” at Gul Rang Hall
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the Book launch ceremony of poetess Simi Khushtar’s poetry collection “Sada-e-Khushtar” at Gul Rang Hall.
The event was presided over by eminent poet, critic, and intellectual Professor Sahar Ansari, while distinguished speakers, including Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Ambar, Professor Dr. Moazzam Haider, Dr. Danish, Syeda Manal, Syeda Nihal Naqvi, and poetess Simi Khushtar, shared their views. The ceremony was moderated by Shakeel Khan.
In his presidential address, Professor Sahar Ansari expressed his delight at the launch, saying, “Today is indeed a joyous occasion. The fact that this event is being held at the Arts Council is commendable. Simi Khushtar’s poetry reflects her personal experiences and consciousness. Her collection stands out for its individuality, embodying self-respect and courage.
Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui praised the collection, stating, “Simi Khushtar has presented remarkable poetry in Sada-e-Khushtar.
Today’s gathering reflects the continuation of our literary traditions. Even children seem deeply inspired by her work. She has kept literature and poetry alive abroad as well. Her ability to present complex ideas in simple words makes her poetry accessible and impactful.”
Speaking at the event, poetess Simi Khushtar expressed her gratitude, saying, “In societies overwhelmed with challenges, it becomes essential to express emotions alongside beauty and vibrance. Living in Europe, I made it a rule for my children to speak urdu at home and restricted English use. It is important to preserve and promote our culture, she said.
She added that behind this book are not only my father, husband, and children, but also the invaluable guidance of Professor Sahar Ansari. Without his support and encouragement, this collection might never have been possible.
