SAU,KCA&MS UAF Sign MoU To Strengthen Agricultural And Management Sciences Collaboration
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 06:01 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam’s Khairpur College of Agriculture and Management Sciences (KCA&MS) and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster long-term cooperation in agriculture and management sciences.
The SAU spokesperson Gul Sher Lochi told the agreement was aimed at promoting academic collaboration, advanced research and innovation.
It was concluded under the leadership of SAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali.
The Principal Khairpur College Prof. Dr. Syed Ali Raza Shah noted that the initiative, undertaken on the directives of Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal would pave the way for durable collaboration, strengthening agricultural education, research capacity and regional innovation.
Highlighting the significance of the alliance, the SAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that Tandojam and Faisalabad were home to Pakistan’s most historic agricultural universities, which had been producing skilled human resources for decades.
“These institutions are central to advancing modern agricultural research and innovation,” he emphasized.
Dr. Siyal added that this collaboration would not only consolidate academic and industrial linkages but also provide sustainable solutions to national challenges, while equipping the next generation with the knowledge and skills required to address emerging agricultural demands.
