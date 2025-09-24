Open Menu

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS) Swat Approves Budget For Year 2025-26

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 09:53 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Swat approves budget for year 2025-26

The Senate meeting of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Swat here on Wednesday approved budget for the year 2025-26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Senate meeting of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Swat here on Wednesday approved budget for the year 2025-26.

The meeting was chaired by Provincial Minister for Livestock, Fazal Hakeem Youzafzai and attended by Vice Chancellor, Professor Shakaib Ahmad, Director General Livestock Extension, Dr.

Asal Khan, senate members and officials of higher education department, finance, establishment and Higher Education Commission.

The meeting approves the budget after discussing its various aspects. The members also forwarded proposals and suggestions and vowed to collectively work for development and progress of the University.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted efforts of the government for development of livestock sector and stressed introducing of reforms and contemporary techniques to strengthen veterinary sector.

