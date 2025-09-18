Open Menu

Over 27,000 Students Fail In HSSC Exam, Pass Percentage Stands At 63.5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:07 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan announced on Thursday the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2025, with more than 27,000 candidates failing to qualify

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan announced on Thursday the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2025, with more than 27,000 candidates failing to qualify. According to official statistics, the overall pass percentage stood at 63.54 pc.

Statistical data shows a total of 75,322 candidates appeared in the examination, of whom 47,858 passed.

In the pre-medical group, 23,227 students took the exam, with 19,150 passing, marking a success rate of 82.45 percent. Among them, 6,962 secured A+ grades, 475 obtained A grades, and 4,724 earned B grades.

In the Pre-Engineering group, 3,944 candidates appeared and 3,102 passed, achieving a pass rate of 78.65%. This included 732 A+, 827 A, and 884 B grades.

In the General Science group, 21,636 students appeared and 13,439 passed, with a success rate of 62.11%. Of these, 396 secured A+, 2,709 received A, and 4,592 earned B grades.

The Commerce group saw 2,224 students sit the exam, of which 1,257 passed, reflecting a pass rate of 55.

97%. Among them, 100 candidates secured A+, 219 A, and 367 B grades.

The Arts group had the largest number of participants, with 24,247 students, but only 10,899 passed, yielding the lowest success rate at 44.92%. In this category, 417 students obtained A+, 1,058 received A, and 3,756 earned B grades.

Overall, across all groups, 9,609 candidates achieved A+ grades, 10,434 secured A grades, 14,328 received B, 11,195 earned C, 2,107 got D, while 41 students managed only E grades. Additionally, 144 students failed to achieve any grade.

Meanwhile, the board also reported 26 cases of Unfair Means( UMC) during the examinations. Of these, 23 cases were detected at various centres, while three were reported through other sources. Decisions have been announced in 25 cases, resulting in punishments for 15 students, while 10 cases have been formally registered. One case remains under review.

