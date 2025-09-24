SPSC Announces Final Results Of Various Posts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:22 PM
The Sindh Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced final results of various examinations in which a total of 19 candidates have been declared successful
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced final results of various examinations in which a total of 19 candidates have been declared successful.
For the post of Assistant Director Fisheries (BPS-17) 8 candidates, Altaf Hussain, Shehrbano, Tofeeq Hassan, Muneer Hussain, Ayesha Akbar, Fiza, Syeda Musabbah Fatima Kazmi, and Urooj have been declared successful.
Whereas, in the education Department, for the post of Instructor/Lecturer (BPS-17) 5 candidates have been declared successful including Sadia Sambal, Sehr Anjum, Rabel, and Bushra.
For the position of Mineral Development Officer (BPS-16), the successful candidates are Bilawal Ahmed, Mubashir Ahmed, Altaf Hussain, Asfandyar Wali, Mansoor Anwar and Owais Ahmed.
The Commission stated that the written examination results were released in August 2025, while the interviews were conducted in September 2025.
The Sindh Public Service Commission ensured that all constitutional requirements, including urban and rural quotas, were fully observed in the mentioned examinations.
The list of successful candidates, along with roll numbers and other details is available on the official website of the Commission.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting
Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability
USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision shapes Duba ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank convene high-level roundtable on ..
KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students
Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM
Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers
Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play ..
More Stories From Education
-
KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students21 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final results of various posts2 minutes ago
-
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Swat approves budget for year 2025-2659 minutes ago
-
Over 27,000 students fail in HSSC exam, pass percentage stands at 63.56 days ago
-
MDCAT 2025 rescheduled to October 26 with over 140,000 candidates registered6 days ago
-
SAU,KCA&MS UAF Sign MoU to strengthen agricultural and management sciences collaboration6 days ago
-
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 20256 days ago
-
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 20256 days ago
-
ACP hosts book launch ceremony of Simi Khushtar’s poetry collection “Sada-e-Khushtar”8 days ago
-
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students8 days ago
-
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium9 days ago
-
BISP, Nutrition International pilot project reduces anaemia among adolescent girls14 days ago