SPSC announces final results of various posts

The Sindh Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced final results of various examinations in which a total of 19 candidates have been declared successful

For the post of Assistant Director Fisheries (BPS-17) 8 candidates, Altaf Hussain, Shehrbano, Tofeeq Hassan, Muneer Hussain, Ayesha Akbar, Fiza, Syeda Musabbah Fatima Kazmi, and Urooj have been declared successful.

Whereas, in the education Department, for the post of Instructor/Lecturer (BPS-17) 5 candidates have been declared successful including Sadia Sambal, Sehr Anjum, Rabel, and Bushra.

For the position of Mineral Development Officer (BPS-16), the successful candidates are Bilawal Ahmed, Mubashir Ahmed, Altaf Hussain, Asfandyar Wali, Mansoor Anwar and Owais Ahmed.

The Commission stated that the written examination results were released in August 2025, while the interviews were conducted in September 2025.

The Sindh Public Service Commission ensured that all constitutional requirements, including urban and rural quotas, were fully observed in the mentioned examinations.

The list of successful candidates, along with roll numbers and other details is available on the official website of the Commission.

