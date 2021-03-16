UrduPoint.com
Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries Paid Visit At Ravi Campus Pattoki

Tue 16th March 2021

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16rd March, 2021) The Secretary, Department of Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Capt (Retd) Muhammad Asif paid a visit of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki on Tuesday.
After planting a sapling in front of Dr Muhammad Akram Complex, Capt (R) Muhammad Asif presided over the meeting held at Ravi Campus while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan, Chairman Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid, Mr Javaid Sindhoo from Tawakal Fish Farms and Mr Choudhary Nabeel from AMG feeds and other senior faculty members were present.

While addressing the meeting, Secretary emphasized on the collaboration among academia, stakeholders and government to strengthen the Department of Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Punjab. He urged rules for intake of BS Fisheries graduates in the Department of Fisheries, Punjab will be amended so more students can be inducted.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the secretary about Campus/Departments and showed a UVAS video documentary to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration. Prof Nasim mentioned that UVAS BSL-3 Lab has performed more than 150 thousand tests for Covid-19. Prof Dr Noor Khan briefly gave an introduction of Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife and stressed on future joint projects with the Government of Punjab.

Later, Secretary visited along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad in various research facilities of Ravi Campus Pattoki including Central Laboratory Complex (CLC), Aviary & Ostrich Farms, Fish Processing Unit, Farm Complex, Fish Hatchery, Zoological Museum, Geographical Information System (GIS) Lab and Aviary/Pheasantry.
Secretary appreciated UVAS state-of-the-art labs facilities, quality of education and research, trainings and providing clinical services for the benefit of poor farming community.

