Secretary Livestock visits Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab(L&DD) Muhammad Masood Anwar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad on Thursday at City Campus.

The Secretary Livestock chaired a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and discussed livestock disease related issues like prevention of lumpy skin, disease surveillance system, traceability and alternatives of poultry feed.

He urged on the importance of modern technology like Nanotechnology for the treatment of livestock animals in the modern period.

He praised UVAS quality of education & research especially its treatment and disease diagnosis facilities for the benefit of livestock farming community.

He also lauded UVAS state of the art laboratory facilities for the imparting of practical work to students and maximum livestock farming community getting benefits from the labs of UVAS, he added.

Earlier, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the Secretary Livestock on UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research and development projects, national & international collaborations, industry linkages, UVAS flood relief campaign 2022, ongoing research projects etc.

A video documentary of UVAS was shown to Secretary Livestock for giving an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Later Secretary Livestock along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited various departments of City Campus including Veterinary Academy, Department of Meat Science and Technology, Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory, Pet Centre, Quality Operation Laboratory, Out Door Hospital and Sports Complex where all the heads of these departments briefed Secretary Livestock regarding the role and functioning of these departments for the help of community.