Seminar on role of Ombudsman in Pakistan held at Gilani Law College

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Progress of society and dispensation of justice go hand in hand and no one is above the law.

This was said by Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi while addressing a seminar titled 'Role of Ombudsman in Pakistan' held under the auspices of Gilani Law College here on Wednesday.

The VC underscore the need of highlighting importance of the ombudsman office so that people could know about it.

Dean Law Commerce and business Administration Dr Shoukat Malik said that law colleges were meant at sensitising people regarding basics of law.

Principal BZU Gilani Law College Asif Safdar, Raees Nouman, Hassan Ali and Fatima Sajid also spoke.