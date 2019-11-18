Sindh University organizes training workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Institute of Information and Communication Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with "Parhayo Sabaq" a non-governmental organization and Skill and Career Development Programme Monday organized a two-day training workshop under the theme "Entrepreneurial Boot Camp" at IICT premises.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who was the chief guest said that the richest in the world were those who had opted for entrepreneurship. "Youth ought to seek to gain comparative advantage of seeking private business to better survive and excel in a cut-throat competitive job market in Pakistan," he urged.

The Director IICT Prof. Dr. Khalil-u-Rehman Khumbhati shared a brief on the advancement made towards organizing international moot in March 2020 and towards establishment of the institute alumni association.

The Co-Founder "Parhayo Sabaq" Atif Iqbal warned that prospects for Public sector job were fast shrinking and that the same would exhaust by 2030.

He called upon youth also to inculcate virtues like insight, fortitude, patience, strength of mind and determination to excel in life.