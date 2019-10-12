Teachers' entire data to be made online: Minister

Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Raas said on Saturday that despite challenges, e-transfer policy for teachers was successfully launched in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for school Education Murad Raas said on Saturday that despite challenges, e-transfer policy for teachers was successfully launched in the province.

Speaking at an event, 'Salam Teachers Day' he said all the data and affairs, related to teachers would be made online within a year.

He said the shortage of teachers would soon be overcome after rationalization.

The minister urged the teachers to pay full attention to impart quality education to children, adding the government would resolve their problems on priority basis.

Secretary Schools Education Iram Bukhari said every year, 'teacher of the Year Award', would be given to a teacher of the province with cash prize of Rs 1 million, whereas the picture of winning teacher of the Year Award would be displayed in the offices of education minister and secretary education.

The ceremony was also addressed by the teachers while a large number of teachers, students and educationists and people from various walks of life were also present on the occasion.