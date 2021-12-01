UrduPoint.com

The City School Inaugurated The Raziuddin Shaikh All-Pakistan Senior Debating Championship 2021 In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:46 PM

The City School inaugurated the Raziuddin Shaikh All-Pakistan Senior Debating Championship 2021 in Islamabad

The event's inaugural ceremony commenced on Friday, 26th November 2021, embracing the enthusiast student debaters from all across Pakistan

Islamabad(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st December, 2021)The City School Capital Campus inaugurated the Raziuddin Shaikh All-Pakistan Senior Debating Championship 2021 for the first time in Islamabad. The event's inaugural ceremony commenced on Friday, 26th November 2021, embracing the enthusiast student debaters from all across Pakistan.

The five-day debating competition comprises of 64 teams with 500 plus talented students from the most prestigious institutions from across Pakistan. Amongst them are several teams of The City School, Karachi Grammar School, Aitchison College, Lahore Grammar School (LGS), Froebels International School and Learning Alliance to name a few.

Mr. Raza Hasnain, The City School Regional Director Northern Region, inaugurated the event and said, "We are pleased to host the event as this is the first time it is happening in the Capital.

Also, because events of such magnitude nurture talent, showcase the potential of young minds from all over the country and allow them to express their individual opinions. The City School always endeavors to promote up and coming thought leaders and bring young intellectual future leaders to the forefront."

Mr. Raza Hasnain, was joined on the dais by Ms. Sumaira Tauseef Principal Capital Campus Islamabad, Miss Sobia Raza, Assistant Regional Director North, Hamza Azim, Regional Marketing Head North, Sofyan Sultan, President Pakistan Debating Society, Ms Attiya Qazi, Vice President Pakistan Debating Society Pakistan and David Muir, Chief Academic Officer The City School.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Student Young David Alliance November Event All From Lahore Grammar School

Recent Stories

UAE Golden Jubilee exceptional occasion that crown ..

UAE Golden Jubilee exceptional occasion that crowns past and illuminates future: ..

3 minutes ago
 Founding Fathers&#039; determination guides the co ..

Founding Fathers&#039; determination guides the country to become one of fastest ..

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes skipper of Karachi Kings for up ..

Babar Azam becomes skipper of Karachi Kings for upcoming PSL Season 7

8 minutes ago
 UAE strives towards future, relying on human capit ..

UAE strives towards future, relying on human capital – our true wealth: Mohame ..

17 minutes ago
 National Day – an occasion to remember Founding ..

National Day – an occasion to remember Founding Father&#039;s hard work for co ..

17 minutes ago
 &#039;Our ambitions and aspirations in the new fif ..

&#039;Our ambitions and aspirations in the new fiftieth are never-ending&#039;: ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.