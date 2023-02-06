The Punjab University (PU) students win various competitions

The Punjab University (PU) students lifted the tram trophy in the 'All Pakistan Irshaad Bilingual Declamation Contest at Jamia-tur-Rasheed, Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):The Punjab University (PU) students lifted the tram trophy in the 'All Pakistan Irshaad Bilingual Declamation Contest at Jamia-tur-Rasheed, Karachi.

According to a press release, issued here on Monday, Syed Kamal Ahmad from University Law College was given the best speaker award in the Urdu category, while Syed Aayzaz Haider Gilani from the Institute of Administrative Sciences got the second best speaker award in the English category. More than 100 speakers participated in the contest from all provinces.

Meanwhile, students including Rohail Asghar from School of Communication Studies clinched the first position, Ayesha Rasheed from College of Pharmacy secured the second position in the Eastern Category and Faraz Naseem from Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology also got the second position in the Instrumental Category in the All Pakistan LUMS Music Fest'23 at Lahore University of Management Sciences, Lahore.

Similarly, Faiza Rasool from Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre got the first position in All Punjab Inter-varsity Qiraat Competition 2023 at the University of Management and Technology, Lahore.