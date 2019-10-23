The two-day 62nd Children's Literature Festival (CLF), a flagship programme of civil society organization Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), kicked off with a number of interactive sessions and activities here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):The two-day 62nd Children's Literature Festival (CLF), a flagship programme of civil society organization Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), kicked off with a number of interactive sessions and activities here on Wednesday.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood inaugurated the two-day event. He appreciated the CLF's efforts for providing an inclusive learning platform for children.

The Minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would implement uniform syllabus in the educational institutions from next academic year and added that different institutions from all provinces including private schools have unanimously welcomed the government's initiative of uniform syllabus.

He said reforming and uplifting the education for girls remains a priority for the federal government and it was making all possible efforts on a war footing in that regard.

ITA CEO Baela Raza Jamil apprised the audience about the CLF and how it had become a nationwide movement. She acknowledged the supporters of CLF and thanked CLF co-founder and advisor Ameena Saiyid for her active contribution to the cause of promoting learning for children.

Oxfam Pakistan's Country Director Mohammed Qazilbash lauded ITA's efforts in promoting a culture of creativity, learning and self-discovery among children and youth in Pakistan.

He also stressed for women's empowerment through quality education for girls to enhance their participation in the social, economic and political spheres.

OUP Pakistan Managing Director Arshad Saeed Hussain and OSF Senior Education Officer Nargis Sultana also spoke on the occasion.

The festival opened with multiple sessions taking place simultaneously, on the first day Lok Virsa Theatre presented Uncle Sargam and Gogi Show by Nigar Nazar. Theatre Wallay presented a special play on 'Bachay Hamaray Zamanay Kay'. Khaled Anam held an interactive session 'Dosti Kitabon Say' with children to promote book reading culture.

Different activities were also organized 'Vehra Kitab Ilm-o-Adab' where students marched for Climate Justice and Right to Education besides holding a photo walk and exhibition on 'My City My Heritage," Ye hai Islamabad".

Celebrities, parliamentarians and authors including MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz and Samar Minallah attended the story telling sessions with the children.

Panel discussions were held on multilingualism in children's literature, and the role of literature and school libraries in mental growth of children, held by eminent personalities such as Zubeida Mustafa, Shahid Siddiqui, Nigar Nazar and others.

Urdu and Punjabi poet and writer Sarwat Mohiuddin also held a creative writing workshop. There was a Cinema Ghar where films and animations by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy were screened for children.

Similarly, interactive sessions and panel discussions were held in the Media Center called 'Parveen Shakir ki Baithak'. There was an open mic session for students under an expert panel of Tahira Abdullah and Syed Nusrat Ali, followed by music therapy on flute by Ao Baat Karain, Dastan Goi, book reviews and discussion on developing civic sense among children with the help of stories.

The British Council Library had various activities at the Margalla's front lawn like tiny tales, Qissa Kahani, arts and crafts, peter pan themed games, photo booth, maker-space and an exhibition of children's book illustrations by UK Artists.

The 'Abdus Salam Lab' had stalls by Ilm Association, Science Fuse, Learnobots, WonderTree and Oxbridge while the 'Bachon Kay Haqooq ka Gehwara' had interactive stalls by ITA, book stall by OUP, mobile bus by National Book Foundation and STEM education stall by Oxfam Girls' Education Matter.

Moreover, there were learning activities by State Bank of Pakistan, Sight Savers and stalls on inclusive learning� and face painting in the Fountain Area 'Taxila Heights' and a food court in the main garden. The first day ended with a mesmerizing performance by Khumariyaan the band that made the audience glued to their seats.

The festival, being held in sponsorship with Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan, Open Society Foundations (OSF), Oxfam, British Council, Ittehad Steel Mills, Female Education Trust Balochistan, Sightsavers and Millennium Education, was attended by a large number of students and their parents, teachers, academics, educationists and public.

CLF is a social movement founded by Baela Raza Jamil of ITA and co-founded by Ameena Saiyid of Adab Festival in collaboration with a number of private and public organizations.

The CLF has a nationwide footprint, having completed 61 CLFs, reaching over 1.4 million children and teachers since its inception in November, 2011.