UAF Students Proceed To China For PhD

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:33 PM

UAF students proceed to China for PhD

A 10-member student contingent proceeded to China for PhD to join Fujian Agricultural and Forestry University (FAFU)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A 10-member student contingent proceeded to China for PhD to join Fujian Agricultural and Forestry University (FAFU).

A send-off ceremony was held on Wednesday at meeting room of the VC office where Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Director External Linkages, introduced students with Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

Congratulating the students, Dr Ashraf stressed the need to work hard and prove their metal in their respective domain.

The selected students are graduates of plant protection, crop science, life science, horticultural sciences.

