University of Karachi, Airlift Technologies ink MoU for better transport to students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ):University of Karachi (KU) and Airlift Technologies Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide better transport service to the university students and other regular visitors at modest fare.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Director Partnerships, Airlift, Asad Qamar signed the document at the university, said a press release on Monday.

The Airlift, a Pakistani app-based bus hailing startup, has agreed to provide a ride to and from agreed locations to KU at very reasonable fare.

The students will pay only Rs50 per ride while the transportation company will provide free pick and drop service to the registered students and their parents from selected locations during the admission tests and convocations.

The Airlift has also committed to providing free of cost rides to the students as part of their promotional package and will add new destinations in their network if students ask them to expand their routes.

The Airlift will enlist their travel-course along with designated time on their Apps to facilitate students and frequent visitors.

The company has also decided to install live camera for the security and safety of students and provide tracking facilities to parents who shall know how much time their children will take to reach the university or how long it will take them to come back to home.

It will also support student's activities through sponsorship for different events/seminars and ceremonies in the University. KU will provide special waiting areas for easy access by the registered commuters.

The KU will also provide exclusive reserved space close to the waiting areas for the registered operators.

This project was a Students' Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali's initiative which was finalized with the help of In-charge KU Transport Unit, Dr. Qadeer Muhammad Ali.