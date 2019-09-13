University of Karachi signs MoU with NTU Karachi to boost research

University of Karachi (KU) and National Textile University (NTU), Karachi Chapter, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help each other in research and development activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):University of Karachi (KU) and National Textile University (NTU), Karachi Chapter, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help each other in research and development activities.

The representatives of Faisalabad based NTU Karachi Campus visited the KU's Chemical Engineering Department to ink the MoU with KU officials to promote mutual cooperation between both the institutions, said a KU release here on Friday.

On this occasion, officials of NTU Karachi Chapter said both the parties were committed to work together for the betterment of the society.

They mentioned that students and researchers of both the organizations would be able to learn from the experiences of each other in the field of polymer and textile sectors.

As per the MoU, KU's chemical engineering department would provide BS, MS and Ph.D based research projects while NTU faculty and students would work on it.

The KU department would also offer internship programs to NTU students which would be co-supervised by both the institutions. The topics would be decided as per mutual interest of both parties.

According to the MoU, the department of chemical engineering would facilitate industrial visits of students for their exposure. Both parties would provide technical support and assistance to each other in potential areas.