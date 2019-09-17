University of Karachi to receive exam forms, fee of B.Ed, M.Ed till Sept. 24

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Karachi (KU), Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad, on Tuesday announced that the KU would receive examination forms and fees of B.Ed and M.Ed (morning and evening program) annual examination 2019 without late fees at their respective colleges till September 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):The University of Karachi (KU), Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad, on Tuesday announced that the KU would receive examination forms and fees of B.Ed and M.Ed (morning and evening program) annual examination 2019 without late fees at their respective colleges till September 24.

He mentioned that the students of B.Ed (morning and evening) would pay fees of Rs. 9,250/- while students of M.Ed (morning and evening) would submit fees of Rs. 10,600, said a statement.

Dr. Muhammad Arshad said that those candidates who were enrolled in 2013 or earlier could appear in the BEd (morning and evening program) annual examination 2018 by paying Rs.

3,000/- and MEd by paying Rs. 5,000/- as a fine in addition to the normal examination fee.

KU Controller of Examinations said that such candidates would appear as per existing syllabus.

The examination forms and fee vouchers were available at www.uok.edu.pk while students could pay fees in any branch of UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP and Sindh Bank Ltd.

He directed that students should attach the fee payment voucher alongwith relevant documents and fill examination forms through their respective colleges.