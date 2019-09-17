UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi To Receive Exam Forms, Fee Of B.Ed, M.Ed Till Sept. 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:39 PM

University of Karachi to receive exam forms, fee of B.Ed, M.Ed till Sept. 24

The University of Karachi (KU), Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad, on Tuesday announced that the KU would receive examination forms and fees of B.Ed and M.Ed (morning and evening program) annual examination 2019 without late fees at their respective colleges till September 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):The University of Karachi (KU), Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad, on Tuesday announced that the KU would receive examination forms and fees of B.Ed and M.Ed (morning and evening program) annual examination 2019 without late fees at their respective colleges till September 24.

He mentioned that the students of B.Ed (morning and evening) would pay fees of Rs. 9,250/- while students of M.Ed (morning and evening) would submit fees of Rs. 10,600, said a statement.

Dr. Muhammad Arshad said that those candidates who were enrolled in 2013 or earlier could appear in the BEd (morning and evening program) annual examination 2018 by paying Rs.

3,000/- and MEd by paying Rs. 5,000/- as a fine in addition to the normal examination fee.

KU Controller of Examinations said that such candidates would appear as per existing syllabus.

The examination forms and fee vouchers were available at www.uok.edu.pk while students could pay fees in any branch of UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP and Sindh Bank Ltd.

He directed that students should attach the fee payment voucher alongwith relevant documents and fill examination forms through their respective colleges.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine September 2018 2019 United Bank Limited Sindh Bank Karachi University Habib Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

12 minutes ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

12 minutes ago

Russian border guards injured in clash with NKorea ..

12 minutes ago

At Least 9 Tourist Helicopters Make Emergency Land ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi Energy Minister Says Pre-Attack Oil Deliveri ..

18 minutes ago

HESCO Chief Abdul Haq Memon, Khalid Bhatti promote ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.