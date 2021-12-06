UrduPoint.com

University Of Sindh Extends Last Date For Semester Examination Forms Submission

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

University of Sindh extends last date for semester examination forms submission

The Controller of semester examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday extended the date for submission of online examination forms for 2-Year MBA third and sixth semester examinations of the affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Controller of semester examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday extended the date for submission of online examination forms for 2-Year MBA third and sixth semester examinations of the affiliated colleges.

According to the announcement, the candidates can submit online examination forms up to December 13 without late fee and with late fee of Rs 5000 from December 14 to 17, 2021. The date of examinations will be announced soon.

More Stories From Education

