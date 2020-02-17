UrduPoint.com
UVAS 11thalumni Re-union On 22nd February

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

UVAS 11thalumni re-union on 22nd February

The 11th annual reunion of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore will be held on 22nd February at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) The 11th annual reunion of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore will be held on 22nd February at City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of the conveners and executive members of various organizing committees and reviewed arrangements for the annual get-together.

The conveners and executive members briefed the Vice-Chancellor on the progress in arrangements and different activities plannedfor the function. All the members of the alumni have been invited to attend the function. The meeting was told that new office-bearers of the alumni will also be elected during the annual reunion.

