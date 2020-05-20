UVAS approvesonline exam policy

UrduPoint.com
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad has approved UVAS policy on off-campus online teaching and online examinationwith ‘no-disadvantage’ approach as per HEC guidelines during the uncertain period of COVID-19

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020) University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad has approved UVAS policy on off-campus online teaching and online examinationwith ‘no-disadvantage’ approach as per HEC guidelines during the uncertain period of COVID-19.


The online assessments/examinations will begin on June 15 after mock tests. The examinations will be unseen to be taken “Real-time” and “Time-Constrained” using only CTS/Google Class room/emails and reply sheet/document (e-answer books) will be submitted to the examiners via CTS/Email/Google-class room.This evaluation mode is for the final term examination of current semesters 4, 6, 8, 10 and the current 2nd semester mid-term (First Year).The evaluation system will only award Fail/Pass for a subject that will also be reflected on the official transcript of UVAS.
Earlier, these examinations were scheduled from May 11, 2020,but were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The mode of teaching was shifted from “off-line on-campus” to online off-campus using available software like WhatsApp, Google Class rooms, Zoom, Telegram, Google meet, Skype,etc) from April1, 2020.The teaching period was further extended till May 30.
Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad said that the online assessment and teaching has been adopted for the benefit of students, saving their time during the uncertain difficult period of COVID-19.

He said that the university will maintain the quality of assessment/examination. As this system has been adopted for the first time, mock tests are being arranged so that students and teachers will not face any difficulty during the exams, Prof Nasim added.


The Vice-Chancellor also appreciated the Information Technology Department of UVAS for the development of Course Teaching System and facilitating the faculty and students.

