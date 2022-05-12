UrduPoint.com

UVAS Arranged Awareness Walk To Mark World Thalassaemia Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 05:19 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022) The Blood Donor Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with UVAS Senior Tutor Office arranged walk to mark world Thalassemia day to create awareness among public regarding the deadly disease with the aim of making the country thalassemia free.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk, starting from Vice-Chancellor office and culminating in front of UVAS main lawn while Principle Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, Dr Muhammad Asif Ali and a large number of students and faculty members participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the role of UVAS Blood Donor Society actively working as a volunteer for noble cause to create awareness among public regarding thalassemia disease. He said in the modern age with the help of information technology Blood Donor Society also can play its pivotal role as a role model for the other societies and NGO`s in Pakistan.

