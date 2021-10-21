UrduPoint.com

UVAS Celebrates Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) In Befitting Manner

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:06 PM

UVAS celebrates Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) in befitting manner

The Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged various student competitions to celebrate Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) in a befitting manner at all campuses of UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Oct, 2021) The Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged various student competitions to celebrate Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) in a befitting manner at all campuses of UVAS.

The contests included essay writing, calligraphy, Qiraat and speeches.
Earlier, UVAS students participated in various competitions arranged by the Punjab government and won positions at provincial and divisional level.

In Qiraat contest, Umamah Ashraf won 1st position at provincial level and Hafiz Muhammad Shakir stood 3rd at divisional level while Asima Sabir achieved 3rd position in speech contest at divisional level.


Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the students’ performance in these contests. He said that such extra-curricular activities are as important for students as the curricular activities for their character building.

Principal Officer Students Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan had encouraged the students to participate in these competitions enthusiastically and enlighten the name of UVAS. At the end of the competitions, the winners were awarded with cash prizes and shields.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Student University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All

Recent Stories

Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first against ..

Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first against PNG

49 seconds ago
 Dubai set to take centrestage as India meet Pakist ..

Dubai set to take centrestage as India meet Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup on Sun ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths recor ..

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths records

50 minutes ago
 Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Su ..

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Survives - Indian Air Force

50 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua N ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, H ..

56 minutes ago
 Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequ ..

Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent - RDIF

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.