UVAS celebrates Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) in befitting manner

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Oct, 2021) The Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged various student competitions to celebrate Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) in a befitting manner at all campuses of UVAS.

The contests included essay writing, calligraphy, Qiraat and speeches.

Earlier, UVAS students participated in various competitions arranged by the Punjab government and won positions at provincial and divisional level.

In Qiraat contest, Umamah Ashraf won 1st position at provincial level and Hafiz Muhammad Shakir stood 3rd at divisional level while Asima Sabir achieved 3rd position in speech contest at divisional level.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the students’ performance in these contests. He said that such extra-curricular activities are as important for students as the curricular activities for their character building.

Principal Officer Students Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan had encouraged the students to participate in these competitions enthusiastically and enlighten the name of UVAS. At the end of the competitions, the winners were awarded with cash prizes and shields.