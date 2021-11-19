UVAS holds ‘Annual Mehfil Mushara’

The Qirtas Art & Literary Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore under the supervision of Senior Tutor Office arranged ‘Annual Mehfil Mushara’ with the theme of ‘Biyad-e-Sarwat Hussain’ at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021) The Qirtas Art & Literary Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore under the supervision of Senior Tutor Office arranged ‘Annual Mehfil Mushara’ with the theme of ‘Biyad-e-Sarwat Hussain’ at City Campus Lahore.



Poet Wajid Ameer presided over the mushara while Ghair Alam, Faisal Hashmi, Adnan Mohsin and Fazal Gillani were the chief guest. Many other renowned poets Farah Rizvi, Seemab Zafar, Hammad Niyazi, Nelofer Afzal, Asif Ali Wasiq, Kafeel Rana, Zuhaib Alam, Irfan Waris, Tajammal Kazmi, Zubair Naqvi, Ibrar Hussain, Umair Mushatq and Qirtaas President Muhammad Danish Raza were present.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the Mushara and gave away shields to poets and distributed certificates among organizers. Principle Student Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and a large number of students from different departments of UVAS were present on the occasion.