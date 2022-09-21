UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institutes of Pakistan under HEC Flood Relief Campaign 2022

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with University of Education (UE) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) arranged online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institutes of Pakistan in connection with HEC Flood Relief Campaign 2022 here at City Campus on Wednesday

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Vice-Chancellor (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha co-chaired the meeting to mobilized them and sought suggestions/recommendation from the participants of meeting to contribute their vital role for the assistance of flood victims on maximum level and provide them food/ration, human and veterinary medicine, clothes, animal feed (vunda, silage, fodder) seed packet, kitchen unit (crockery, pot), packets of juice/milk, mineral water and other necessary items.

Addressing the participants of meeting, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that we need to focus on livestock sector which is our core area to save animals of flood victims and provide them veterinary services with treatment and vaccination at their door-step in the flood affected remote areas of Pakistan with full of dedication. He also called for enhancing networking/communication with representatives of all agriculture & veterinary universities of Pakistan for maximum contribution in the flood relief activities especially for the noble cause.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that livestock is the only source of livelihood for the majority of rural population and this year due to destruction by heavy floods the livestock farming community is facing economic losses.

He mentioned there is also very much shortage of food and animal feed in the flood affected areas. He thanked all the participants of meeting for their suggestion/inputs and their maximum contributions for the betterment of humanity and nation as well.

All the participants of meeting praised UVAS initiatives & activities regarding flood relief. They said UVAS set a unique example for other universities that how to work in the odd circumstances and playing its lead role in serving of nation and especially for the uplift of livestock sector and profitability of poor farming community.

Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz, Convener UVAS Fund Raising Committee Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, President Pakistan Veterinary Medical council (PVMC) Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and a number of representatives from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Science Sakrand (SBBUVAS), Punjab University (PU), Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water & Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) and Collage of Veterinary Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang etc.

Earlier, Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz gave a detailed presentation on UVAS initiatives in various disaster relief activities, flood relief camps & assistance activities like (advisory meetings, donor conference, fund raising, collection of goods, packing etc) in phase-1 an phase-2 etc.