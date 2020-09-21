UVAS holds orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree classes here on Monday

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the orientation programme while Pro Vice-Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Parasitology/Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and newly-admitted students with their parents and faculty members attended.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the students on their admissions and mentioned that UVAS comprised of five campuses and five faculties. He said UVAS has 350 faculty members and 50 per cent of them are PhDs. He said that every year UVAS disburse 70 million scholarships among the needy and talented students on merit. He acknowledged the role of faculty members in successfully conducting online classes and admissions process during COVID-19 pandemic. He said UVAS has strong liaison with livestock, dairy and poultry industries and is providing opportunities of entrepreneurship and capacity building of students. He said UVAS student intake is from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Fata, Gilgit Baltistan and from different parts of the world.

He advised students to read rules and regulations on UVAS website and strictly follow corona pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani congratulated the students and advised them to focus on their studies, excel in their concerning fields and play vital role in the development of Pakistan. He said that all the students must be proud to be part of this historical alma mater.

Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said that it is a memorable occasion for the new students and UVAS would provide them a conducive intellectual environment of learning and train them for their practical life.

Earlier, Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Director Students Affairs Prof Dr Awais Umar and Senior Tutor Dr Ali Raza Awan also spoke on the occasion and talked about the rules and regulations, discipline of the university and role of different student societies, curricular and extra-curricular activities, sports and hostel facilities etc.

Similar orientation programmes for newly-admitted students were also held at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki and College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad addressed orientation programme ceremonies through online video link.