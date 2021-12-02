UVAS holds seminar on ‘Discussing Contemporary Issues related to Youth’

UrduPoint.com

The Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a seminar on ‘Discussing Contemporary Issues related to Youth’ in connection with the national anti- corruption campaign here at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd December, 2021) The Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a seminar on ‘Discussing Contemporary Issues related to Youth’ in connection with the national anti- corruption campaign here at City Campus Lahore.
In which a Senior Trainers/Motivational speaker of Youth Club Mr Muhammad Ali delivered a detailed lecture to UVAS students on the topic of character building. He talked about the various aspects related to ethics of life and high moral values. Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, Prof Dr Mian Abdul Hafeez and a large number of students from Qirat & Naat Society and Character Building Society and also from different departments of UVAS attended.

Later, the Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a seminar on “Applications of Remote Sensing (RS) and Geographical Information System (GIS) in Life Sciences” at UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Assistant Professor from Punjab University Dr Asim Daud Rana and Dr Sawaid Abbas from Department of Land Surveying and Geo-Informatics (LSGI) Hong Kong Polytechnic University were the guest speakers. They delivered their lectures to participant on the topics of basics of RS and GIS, recording and reporting disease information, disease mapping, epidemic management, fodder quality monitoring and Monitoring Microclimate etc.

Syed Ghulam Muhayud Din Hashmi, GIS and Remote Sensing Lab at Department of Wildlife and Ecology, UVAS, Ravi Campus was also there and assisted in organizing the seminar. Dr Rehan-ul-Haq and number of participants from different institutions were present in the seminar.

