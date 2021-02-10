UrduPoint.com
VC SALU Visits Library, Other Departments

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:39 PM

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, on Wednesday paid a visit to central library and other departments of university

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, on Wednesday paid a visit to central library and other departments of university. According to a press release issued here, Dr Ibupoto visited the various sections of the central library and interacted with the staff of the library.

Incharge Librarian, Ghulam Jaffar Rajpar briefed the VC about the facilities available for the students for their reading purpose.

He said we have maintained the record of the Library properly for the convenience of the students and committed to provide better congenial and conducive reading environment at the central library.

On this occasion, VC said that in the cyber age, the importance of library is also a significant because the reading habit could be improved with the reading of books, newspapers and other material in the shape of hard copy.

Vice Chancellor assured the Librarian that reference books and text books will be purchased for the students for all the departments so the students could be benefited for the pursuit of academic excellence.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor also visited the department of Urdu. He interacted with the faculty members and felt his entire satisfaction on account of better facilities for the students and expressed satisfaction on the academic and research work of department of Urdu.

Tarique Bin Umar, Incharge Department of urdu, Syed Tarique Hussain Shah, Najmul Hassan and others were present on this occasion.

