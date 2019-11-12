Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences claims university fiscal deficit

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Dr. Bikha Ram Davrajani has claimed fiscal deficit of Rs. 700 million which was being faced by the university management.

However despite financial constraints, all out efforts are being made to address issues.

Speaking as chief guest at the oath taking ceremony of the officers of LUMHS Employees Association on Tuesday, the VC maintained that due to corruption in the past, he was unable to create job opportunities, however the university management had adopted effective measures to meet the challenges of fiscal deficit.

He said that the university management was making efforts for establishment of employees residential colony and school for children of employees. Besides, health insurance policy was being introduced with addressing genuine issues of the employees, he added.

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Munir Ahmed Junejo and Registrar Ghulam Murtaza Dayo were also present on the occasion.