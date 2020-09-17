UrduPoint.com
Youth Are Future Of Nation: Dr Parveen Shah

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:52 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Thursday said that youth are the future of nation and being a developing country it is must to educate our youth in line with present day needs and nourish them in accordance with our national and cultural values and traditions.

While addressing a gathering at SALU Khairpur, she said that it is also equally important to abreast the new generation with the ornament of modern knowledge in every field of life.

The VC said that our youth have the required potential and capability to bring about constructive change in the society and added that this great potential needs to be channelized and tapped in a proper manner.

She said that the youth should be groomed in such a way so that they could become the most productive asset for the society and this is only possible through both qualitative and quantitative education.

The Vice Chancellor lauded the performance of the students of SALU and showed his gratification and satisfaction over collective performances both in educational and extracurricular activities.

