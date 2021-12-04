UrduPoint.com

21 Corona Patients Under Treatment In LRH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 01:05 PM

A total of 21 corona patients are currently under treatment in the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :A total of 21 corona patients are currently under treatment in the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim said here Saturday.

He said, the number of coronavirus patients in LRH has risen to 21 with 2 patients admitted in ICU.

He said five new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

