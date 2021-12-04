21 corona patients under treatment in LRH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :A total of 21 corona patients are currently under treatment in the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim said here Saturday.

He said, the number of coronavirus patients in LRH has risen to 21 with 2 patients admitted in ICU.

He said five new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.