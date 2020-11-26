UrduPoint.com
23 Tested COVID-19 Positive

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:44 PM

As many as 23 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 23 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Thursday that 985 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories of Faisalabad, out of these reports of 23 were positive.

He said that the district administration had made arrangements for collecting samples of suspected patients by visiting their residence.

He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital had been reserved for the coronavirus patients.

Dr Asif said that at present, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients wereunder treatment at Allied Hospital while 25 including two confirmed patientswere under treatment at the DHQ Hospital.

