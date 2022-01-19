UrduPoint.com

3 New Cases Of Dengue Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022

As many as three new confirmed cases of Dengue virus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday, total 23 cases of Dengue have been reported since January 01, 2022.

All suspected cases of Dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted whereas two confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals. The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 385,677 indoor while 87,262 outdoor places across the province and killed larvae from five places.

The P&SHD urged the people to follow precautionary measures and keep their environment clean.

