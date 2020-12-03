UrduPoint.com
3,499 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 39 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:36 PM

3,499 new Coronavirus cases reported; 39 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 51,654 as 3,499 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 51,654 as 3,499 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-nine corona patients, 36 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three out of hospital died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 332 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,740 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 42,904 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 14,078 in Sindh, 17,173 in Punjab, 3,866 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,306 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 425 in Balochistan, 340 in GB, and 716 in AJK.

Around 346,951 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 406,810 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,067, Balochistan 17,268, GB 4,683, ICT 31,165, KP 47,919, Punjab 121,083 and Sindh 177,625.

About 8,205 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,968 Sindh among three of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Wednesday, 3,091 in Punjab 25 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 1,378 in KP three of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 329 in ICT among five of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 169 in Balochistan, 97 in GB and 173 in AJK.

A total of 5,627,539 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,005 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

