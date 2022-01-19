3.7mln people get covid-19 jabs in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 3,724,715 people have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in the district.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Qazi said on Wednesday that so far 2,080,246 citizens were given the first dose, while 1,644,469 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that during the last one week,2934 tests were conducted out of which 28 tested positive,adding that the rate of positive cases was 0.95%.

Dr Sohail Qazi said that the district had a prominent position in the Reach Every Door corona vaccination campaign due to which the National Command & Operation Center awarded the district a special shield which would not have been possible without the cooperation of the people of the district.

He urged the people to wear masks to protect themselves from newly corona variant.