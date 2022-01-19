UrduPoint.com

3.7mln People Get Covid-19 Jabs In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 02:22 PM

3.7mln people get covid-19 jabs in Sargodha

As many as 3,724,715 people have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 3,724,715 people have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in the district.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Qazi said on Wednesday that so far 2,080,246 citizens were given the first dose, while 1,644,469 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that during the last one week,2934 tests were conducted out of which 28 tested positive,adding that the rate of positive cases was 0.95%.

Dr Sohail Qazi said that the district had a prominent position in the Reach Every Door corona vaccination campaign due to which the National Command & Operation Center awarded the district a special shield which would not have been possible without the cooperation of the people of the district.

He urged the people to wear masks to protect themselves from newly corona variant.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

London-based law firm demands arrest of Indian arm ..

London-based law firm demands arrest of Indian army chief, home minister

24 seconds ago
 Registration for Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’ ..

Registration for Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’s volleyball tournament to ope ..

5 minutes ago
 Muhammad Hafeez asks authorities to legalize bill ..

Muhammad Hafeez asks authorities to legalize bill against match-fixing

22 minutes ago
 Tonga runway cleared for volcano aid flights

Tonga runway cleared for volcano aid flights

3 minutes ago
 2021 among Earth's hottest years, UN says

2021 among Earth's hottest years, UN says

3 minutes ago
 Leather goods export increases 9.41% to $ 319.791m ..

Leather goods export increases 9.41% to $ 319.791mln

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.