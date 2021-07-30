Four people tested positive for novel corona-virus in nucleic acid testing on Friday in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Four people tested positive for novel corona-virus in nucleic acid testing on Friday in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said.

The cases include a crew member of an international cargo flight and his three family members, according to the municipal headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Authorities have launched an epidemiological investigation and are expanding nucleic acid testing.