4 Test Positive For Corona-virus In East China's Xiamen

Fri 30th July 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Four people tested positive for novel corona-virus in nucleic acid testing on Friday in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said.

The cases include a crew member of an international cargo flight and his three family members, according to the municipal headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Authorities have launched an epidemiological investigation and are expanding nucleic acid testing.

