441 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 12:57 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :A total of 441 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 215,123 as of Wednesday.

More Stories From Health

