UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5-day Anti-polio Drive Concludes In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:48 PM

5-day anti-polio drive concludes in Rawalpindi

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal Saturday said the anti-polio campaign, which started in across the district on June 7, had concluded successfully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal Saturday said the anti-polio campaign, which started in across the district on June 7, had concluded successfully.

The CEO told APP that over 712,000 children below five years of age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

She said that 98 percent target of the drive had been achieved out of the set target to cover 718,000 children.

Dr. Faiza informed that 2 percent of children were missed the immunization as being out of the city.

She told that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centers,307 fixed centers, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

The CEO informed that the health department successfully covered all the refusal cases with the help of elders and local administration.

/395

Related Topics

Polio June All

Recent Stories

Only 60,000 KSA residents to perform Hajj this yea ..

2 minutes ago

People of Sindh hailed federal budget 2021-22

2 minutes ago

Realistic, futuristic training imperative for main ..

2 minutes ago

Production, exports driven economy on track of sus ..

4 minutes ago

Putin to Talk to Press on His Own After Meeting Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed gives green light for governa ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.