5-day anti-polio drive concludes in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal Saturday said the anti-polio campaign, which started in across the district on June 7, had concluded successfully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal Saturday said the anti-polio campaign, which started in across the district on June 7, had concluded successfully.

The CEO told APP that over 712,000 children below five years of age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

She said that 98 percent target of the drive had been achieved out of the set target to cover 718,000 children.

Dr. Faiza informed that 2 percent of children were missed the immunization as being out of the city.

She told that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centers,307 fixed centers, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

The CEO informed that the health department successfully covered all the refusal cases with the help of elders and local administration.

/395