532 new Coronavirus cases reported; eight deaths in past 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 7,070 as 532 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 7,070 as 532 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Eight corona patient, who was under treatment in hospital died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 107 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 33,744 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 13,056 in Sindh, 10,593 in Punjab, 4,068 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,699 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,113 in Balochistan, 227 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 988 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 293,916 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 307,418 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,566, Balochistan 14,607, GB 3,542, ICT 16,246, KP 37,418, Punjab 98,602 and Sindh 134,437.

About 6,432 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,469 in Sindh, 2,227 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 180 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 83 in GB and 70 in AJK, one of them on Tuesday.

A total of 3,264,216 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 880 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.