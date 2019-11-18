UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5,996 Confirmed Dengue Patients Visit FGPC Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:51 PM

5,996 confirmed dengue patients visit FGPC hospital

Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital has provided free medical treatment to 5,996 confirmed dengue patients so far in prevailing disease season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital has provided free medical treatment to 5,996 confirmed dengue patients so far in prevailing disease season.

According to spokesman, FGPC Dr Sharif Astori, as many as 11 patients were still admitted in the hospital and receiving medical treatment while many had been discharged on improving their health.

He said that so far seven dengue patients had lost their lives from the disease at the hospital. He said that 17,357 suspected dengue patients visited the hospital with disease like symptoms.

He said by taking special preventive measures, the citizens could avoid from carrying dengue virus and asked the citizens to properly dispose of solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes.

He said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

He said dengue viruses are transmitted to humans through the bites of infective female Aedes mosquitoes. He added mosquitoes generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.

He said the virus circulated in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffered from fever. He added the clinical features of dengue fever varied according to the age of the patient.

Dr Astori said after virus incubation for eight to ten days, an infected mosquito was capable, during probing and blood feeding, of transmitting the virus to susceptible individuals for the rest of its life. He said dengue hemorrhagic fever was a potentially deadly complication that was characterized by high fever, hemorrhagic phenomena.

He said dengue was a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years had become a major public health concern.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Same From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Trump Says to 'Strongly Consider' Pelosi's Invitat ..

4 minutes ago

South Sudan Group Urges Respect for Nation's Indep ..

4 minutes ago

Govt plans to launch polio awareness drive

4 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 40 kg opium foiled in Karachi

4 minutes ago

Sindh Govt strives to protect children from all di ..

4 minutes ago

KMC removes encroachments from different areas of ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.